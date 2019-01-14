× DeSoto County man charged with killing his brother

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County man shot and killed his brother at their home Monday, authorities said.

DeSoto County detectives obtained a warrant for Marquis Tantorin Townes, who was charged with murder in the shooting death of his brother Martrez Towns.

Authorities say it happened following an “incident” late Monday afternoon at a home in the 1900 block of Gaines Road between Hernando and Coldwater. They did not specify what that incident was.

DeSoto County officials released a photo of the suspect bu did not say Monday whether he was in custody. They said more information will be released Tuesday.

34.750489 -90.023339