Bolton High principal says student brought gun to school

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A student at Bolton High School is in custody after authorities found a gun at the school, according to a voicemail sent by the school’s principal to parents Monday afternoon.

The message from Principal Shanda Gnintedem said the school received a tip that a student had a gun at school.

The student was searched by school officers and a weapon was found and confiscated, she said. That student is in custody.

The student did not make any threats with the weapon, the principal said.

WREG has reached out to Shelby County Schools and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department for more information.

The principal’s voicemail to parents is below: