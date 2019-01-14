× Authorities: Man charged after stabbing family pet inside Shelby County home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old was arrested after his family called 911 to report he’d stabbed a dog in the neck inside their home.

Demarko Nichols was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after police were called to a home on Meadow Cliff Drive Sunday afternoon. That’s where they met a man who stated he was inside the house when he heard the family pet, Taz, crying. The animal was running around the home with blood spewing from his neck, he said.

Authorities noted blood was all over the home, starting in Nichols’ bedroom.

Taz was later located outside and appeared to be barely alive. Police didn’t say whether or not the dog survived.

A deputy later found a folding knife in Nichols’ possession that was covered in blood.

When questioned by officers, Nichols stated Taz had bitten him on the hand. Officers noted in their report that there were not any bite marks on the man’s hand.