× Adult dead, juvenile injured in overnight Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed and a 15-year-old girl injured following an overnight shooting in Hickory Hill.

It happened in the 5900 block of Hickory Leaf Cove just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The Memphis Fire Department confirmed that one adult was taken to the Regional Medical Center and one juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. The man later died from his injuries.

Police said more than 72 shots were fired toward the house that was occupied by multiple people at the time.

The suspects were reportedly occupying a dark color vehicle. It’s unknown if the suspects and the victims were known to each other.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.