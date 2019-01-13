× Woman banned from Walmart after allegedly riding electric cart while drinking wine from Pringles can

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – A woman has been banned from Walmart after authorities say she rode around in an electric cart while drinking wine from an unorthodox container.

The Wichita Falls Times Record News reported that it happened outside a Walmart in Wichita Falls, Texas on Friday morning.

Police were called to the store where a witness said the woman had been riding an electric cart, used by people who need mobility assistance, around the parking lot for hours. She was also allegedly drinking wine from a Pringles chips can, WGHP reports.

Police found her at a nearby restaurant and told her she was banned from that Walmart location.