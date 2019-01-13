× Man stabs woman in Frayser numerous times, says devil told him to stab her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have a suspect in custody after a woman was stabbed numerous times Sunday in Frayser.

The suspect was found first while he was walking across the parking lot of Living for Christ Restoration House at 4050 Thomas St. around 10:50 a.m. He had a bloody knife and blood on his clothes and hands. He also had a small cut on his right hand.

Police then went into the gym in the building and found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds on her upper body, and she gave the name of who stabbed her. She was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A witness in the gym said he was sitting next to the victim while she was putting makeup on. The witness said the suspect walked up behind the victim and started stabbing her.

While in the police car, the suspect told officers “the devil got into his head and ordered him to kill that lady.”

