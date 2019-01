× Teenager shot in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night in the Medical District.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Williams around 10 p.m. Saturday.

They found a male victim who had been shot. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition,

No one is in custody. At this point, it is unknown if the suspect is known to the victim, police said.