× Police seek Whitehaven carjacking suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking for help in finding two suspects they say carjacked a man at a Whitehaven gas station Friday.

The victim was parked at the Valero Station at East Shelby Drive and Hodge Road at 12:40 Friday afternoon when two men approached him and took his Honda Civic at gunpoint, police said.

The men were in a silver 2017 or 2018 model Honda Civic with Tennessee tags. The vehicle they took was a blue 2003 model Honda Civic with damage to the driver’s side front bumper.

The suspects were last seen driving south on Hodge.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.