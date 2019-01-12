× Man faces attempted murder charge after fight with Binghampton neighbor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight between two men in Binghampton ended with shots fired and a man charged with attempted murder.

Police say Johnathan Collins was involved in a fight with a neighbor in the 400 block of Carpenter Street on Wednesday, when he allegedly told the man he would come back and kill him.

Police say he did come back, along with another man, and fired seven or eight shots at the victim from 20-30 yards away.

He missed and the victim was unhurt.

Collins was arrested and charged Friday. He told officers he was at the Carpenter Street address, but denied involvement in any shooting.

He is in jail on $150,000 bond.