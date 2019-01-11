× Tigers Tony Pollard declares for NFL Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tigers running back and kick returner Tony Pollard took to twitter late Friday night to announce he is declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Pollard thanked everyone in the program from the staff to his teammates, and also his family.

He then went on to say, “After long consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. I will forever be Tiger Alumni, and continue representing Memphis wherever I go. Once a Tiger always a Tiger. Love you Memphis!!!”

In three seasons at Memphis, Pollard finished with 941 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns, including 6 rushing touchdowns this last season. Pollard added 1,292 career receiving yards and 9 receiving touchdowns.

The Memphis native was also dynamic in the return game, finishing his Tiger career with 2,616 kick return yards and 7 kick return touchdowns.

The former Melrose product joins his fellow teammate Darrell Henderson as Tiger running backs leaving early for the NFL draft.