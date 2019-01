× Southaven students to face disciplinary actions after BB gun found on bus

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two students will face consequences after they reportedly brought a BB gun onto a school bus.

The incident happened Thursday on a bus carrying Southaven Intermediate School students.

Desoto County Schools told WREG two students on that bus were referred to local police and will face disciplinary action as a result of the incident.

The identities of the students were not released since they are minors.