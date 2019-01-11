× SNAP document submission deadline early due to shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services has released important information for people receiving SNAP benefits who will be renewing their benefits for February.

Due to the government shutdown, people renewing benefits should have all paperwork turned in by Jan. 14. Paperwork can be submitted any time online here, or it can be submitted Monday in person at a TDHS office.

People who are not renewing benefits are not required to submit any paperwork.

February SNAP benefits will likely arrive weeks early for anyone receiving them.

There are about 900,000 SNAP recipients in Tennessee. TDHS said these benefits are the only ones they should expect until at least March.

“Budgeting these early SNAP funds is especially important to those who receive their benefits towards the middle or end of the month,” said TDHS Press Secretary Sky Arnold. “We do not know how long the shutdown will last. Even if the government shutdown ends in February, individuals still won’t receive their March SNAP benefits until their standard disbursement date. Some customers could go up to two months in between SNAP dispersals.”