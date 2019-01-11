× Corrections officers at county’s juvenile facility relieved of duty following allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five Shelby County Corrections officers who work with juveniles have been relieved of duty with pay following allegations of job-related failure, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The officers work in the county’s juvenile facility, SCSO said. The officers were relieved of duty Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but did not provide details on the allegations the officers face.

WREG is looking into this situation and will provide updates.