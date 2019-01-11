× Police: Deputy charged after buying drugs from undercover officer inside Cracker Barrel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested on Thursday after allegedly buying drugs from an undercover officer at a local Cracker Barrel.

According to police, an undercover officer reached out to Jeffery Crossley after receiving a tip that he was looking to buy Oxycodone. The deputy told the officer his normal supplier “had been giving him the run around for about two weeks. He agreed to purchase several pills and said if she sold to him he would make sure to get her in touch with other potential buyers.

Crossley was taken into custody after he went through with the deal inside the Cracker Barrel on Shelby Oaks Drive Thursday evening.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.