× Mid-South Boy Scouts troops welcoming girls next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Skyler Bass, 19, has made some of her best memories as part of the Boy Scouts. She always saw the boys doing things different than the girls.

“I always wished I could do it,” she said.

Girls could always join another program at age 14, but they could never enter the trademark Scouts BSA program until now.

Boy Scouts of America is making big changes next month and will allow girls into some of their prestigious programs for the first time.

“We’re just offering the same opportunity the boys had for last 100 years to the girls,” said Ronda Standridge, scout master of the new Troop 8 for girls.

Starting next month, girls ages 11 to 17 will be able to join and even reach the venerated level of Eagle Scout.

Standridge will lead the first girls troop in Memphis with the help of her 20-year-old daughter.

“It wasn’t something I got the chance to do, so I wanted to provide that to younger girls,” daughter Margaret Standridge said. “Eagle is a very recognized award—recognized by military, colleges, entities that give scholarships. So these opportunities will now be open to female scouts.”

Scoutmaster Brian Look knows firsthand the value of that opportunity after seeing his own son get it.

“Turned to my son hugged him, said ‘I’m proud of you,’” he said. “Then I turned to my 11-year-old-daughter, ‘You can’t have this.'”

Look will lead the new Troop 1 for girls in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Despite all the modifications, the organization will still be defined by just one gender.

“We are chartered through Congress as the Boys of America, so that name is not changing,” Look said.

They hope that’s enough to satisfy parents of all children.

There will be two information sessions Monday for girls’ families: one in Memphis and the other in Olive Branch.

A Girl Scouts representative said they are committed to serving girls through their girl-led and girl-driven organization. They also have a Join-A-Thon program Jan. 22 at their office on White Station.