Men break into elementary school, eat french toast, steal ham

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are charged with breaking into a Memphis elementary school, ate french toast sticks and stole frozen ham and two walkie talkies.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at KIPP Elementary around 4 a.m. Jan. 11. There they found two men, Trevor Burnett and Eric Bates, in a classroom.

The frozen ham was found in Burnett’s jacket pocket. The men also had a backpack belonging to the school with the walkie talkies, according to a police affidavit.

The ham and walkie talkies were returned to the school. The duo confessed to eating french toast sticks in the cafeteria.