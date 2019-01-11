× Man tries to kidnap 16-year-old girl for the second time in a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old girl reported to police that a man tried to kidnap her Friday around 4 p.m. near the Memphis airport, and her friend said this is the second time the same man tried to kidnap her.

The girl said she got off the school bus around 3:35 p.m. near Ketchum Road and Pecan Circle, and a white pickup truck pulled up beside her. The driver of the truck then got out and walked to the girl, eventually wrapping his arm around her and trying to pull her back to the truck, according to police.

The victim was able to kick and scream, forcing the suspect to release her.

The suspect ran back to the truck and fled the scene on Ketchum Road toward Airways.

The victim described the suspect as a tall, muscular, bald black man wearing a neon green work vest, a white t-shirt and light-colored blue jeans. His truck was described as an extended body style with a camper on the back and writing on the side. The victim said this was the second time she was involved with the same suspect.

Her friend told WREG this is the second time this suspect tried to kidnap her, and the first incident on Dec. 17, 2018, went unreported.

This investigation is ongoing, and WREG will provide updates as they are given to us.