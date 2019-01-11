Live at 9: James Williams, life lessons & Aries Spears

Mentoring youth through football

A former NFL player helps young people develop in all areas of their lives through football. Now James Williams spends his days motivating others, especially the youth of Memphis through Pro Process Academy.

Recognizing those in the hospitality industry

Recognizing the best of the best! In the hospitality business, the workers are often unsung heroes. But that’s not the case for much longer. Welcome to Memphis plans to not only recognize the hard work of Mid-South employees with quarterly awards, but some cold hard cash as well.

Author Chat with Carlissa Shaw

A Memphis native doesn’t want to rewrite history, just help out anyone just trying to survive their twenties, thirties and beyond. Carlissa Shaw takes some life lessons and provides a step by step guide in her new book “Twenty Something.”

Comedian Aries Spears

Aries Spears brought celebrities like Jesse Jackson, Michael Jackson, Evander Holyfied, Shaq, Al Pacino and James Brown to the stage in the hit sketch comedy show Mad TV. Now you can catch him in his own show this weekend at Chuckles Comedy House.