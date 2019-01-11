× Hernando businessman accused of taking photos of women now arrested on child porn charges

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — An executive at a Hernando, Mississippi company was arrested again this week just days after he was charged with secretly taking photos of a woman inside his business.

David Hunter Moore, 23, was charged with producing child pornography and arrested by Hernando police on Thursday. He was given a $200,000 bond and posted bail the following day.

WREG’s Shay Arthur was told the child involved is less than 14 years old.

In early January, Moore was taken into custody after a woman quit her job upon finding a camera inside the women’s restroom. In addition, police said they found two more cameras, including a body-worn one, at Moore’s desk.

Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham said the recordings go back at least a year.

Police said the restroom was only for employees, but anyone who has used it recently is asked to contact police.

Moore’s business card lists him as president and CEO of Moore Advanced, a staffing company based in Hernando. WREG reached out to Moore and the business when he was first arrested, but have not heard back yet.