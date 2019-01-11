× Dropped iPhone leads investigators straight to robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A dropped iPhone led police straight to a man accused of setting up a gun sale and then turning the tables on the prospective seller.

The seller told police he was trying to sell several handguns and so he posted on Facebook asking if anyone was interested. On January 7, a man messaged him and set up the sale in front of a home on Walnut Bend Road.

During the scheduled meeting two days later, the suspect was handed the guns and that’s when things took a turn for the worse. The victim said the man pulled a gun from his waist, pointed it at his face and told him “don’t move.” He then fled the scene with the stolen property.

Unfortunately for him, authorities said he dropped his own iPhone, which contained selfies and text messages which identified him to investigators as Tyler Polk. The 19-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.