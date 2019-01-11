At least 2 wounded after shots fired at New Jersey mall, police say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – At least two people were were shot at the Newport Centre mall in Jersey City Friday, prompting an immediate lockdown, sources confirmed to WPIX.

Shots were fired shortly after 6 p.m. at the mall, located just off of Marin Boulevard on Mall Drive West, police said. Investigators found traces of shell casings in the food court near the Hawaiian Grill.

Police officials said at a press conference that they had taken two people into custody, but they were still trying to positively identify the shooter.

Police say a victim on the top floor of the parking garage with a gunshot wound to the arm was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

A second victim walked into Jersey City’s hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police are now searching for the shooter. It was not immediately known if there were any other victims.

It was not immediately known if the shooting was a random act of violence or targeted. All detectives and most marked units in the city are on scene or en route.

As of 6:50 p.m. EST police were reviewing security footage and clearing stores as they can.

Numerous people took to Twitter to confirm they were on lockdown and hiding in stores.

This is a developing story.