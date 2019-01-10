× Woman, juvenile detained after incident in police station parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were detained after a fight right in the middle of the police station parking lot.

According to police, a woman walked into the Ridgeway police station Wednesday around noon to ask about her food stamp card. It appears she had agreed to meet someone at that location to get her card back.

While waiting in the lobby, a juvenile made his way inside and handed her a food stamp card and some cash, and then left. The woman followed him to confront his mother who was waiting in the car.

According to police, the woman who had been waiting opened the mother’s car door to inquire about other items owed to her. That’s when words were exchanged. Things became physical when the juvenile grabbed the woman and pushed her from the car.

Retaliating, the woman grabbed a cellphone, smashed it and then shoved the juvenile before continuing her search of the car for items.

Officers saw what was going on and tried to intervene, but they said the shouting and exchange of words continued. The woman and the juvenile were detained in order to stop the incident from continuing.

The woman was identified by police as 38-year-old Sherry Miller. She was charged with assault.

Authorities said the juvenile was also arrested and charged.