What to do if robocalls spike during government shutdown

WASHINGTON — Are you receiving more robocalls than normal? The partial government shutdown could be to blame.

The Federal Trade Commission, which oversees the National Do Not Call Registry, was shutdown on Friday, December 28, 2018 due to the fact it wasn’t being funded by the government. Unfortunately, that means you could receive more calls from companies that you would rather not hear from.

So, what can you do?

According to Consumer Reports, the first thing you should do if the calls become distracting is to ask your phone company if they offer free blocking tools. AT&T currently offers a Call Protect tool while T-Mobile has some automatic scam protection in place.

There’s also a much easier option under your fingertips: apps.

According to WTVF, consumers wanting to go this route should check out the following apps: