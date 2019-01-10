× Via Airlines to offer nonstop flights to Pittsburgh, Austin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new airline announced plans to offer nonstop flights from Memphis International Airport this week.

Service by Via Airlines will begin on June 25 with flights between Memphis and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport. The 50-seat flights will run four times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

“Memphis is a great city and we’re excited to introduce nonstop service to and from Austin and Pittsburgh,” said Dominic Acevedo, Via Airlines’ Vice President of Flight Operations. “Nonstop service not only helps travelers move to and from these destinations faster and more economically than existing options, but also ensures the opportunity for our own steady growth and continued provision of reliable service for the Memphis market and beyond.”

Tickets are now on sale.