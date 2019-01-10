× U of M president says he supports $15 minimum wage on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the University of Memphis said Thursday he fully supports raising the minimum wage on campus to $15 hour.

U of M President David Rudd said in an email to the campus that he has requested a study to find out how the university can consistently increase its minimum wage in a “financially responsible, sustainable way.”

Last year, the Faculty Senate and Staff Senate at U of M passed resolutions in support of increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Other local institutions including the City of Memphis, Shelby County and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital have committed to raising their minimum wages to similar levels in the past year.

Rudd said the University of Memphis has raised its minimum wage twice in the past four years.

United Campus Workers released a statement saying the union “applauds the efforts by University of Memphis to publicly address the crisis of low pay for its employees and calls for swift implementation of this needed change.”

According to United Campus Workers, 335 staff members at U of M make less than $15/hr. The minimum pay is $10.60/hour.