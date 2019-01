× Two people found shot dead in vehicle near Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found shot dead in a vehicle near the airport Thursday, Memphis Police said.

Police were on the scene at Dwight and Imogene at 1 p.m.

Inside a vehicle, officers found an unresponsive male and female with gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

