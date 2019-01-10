Memphis City Council finds unity with three new members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council has three newly appointed members, though the way they were chosen was an unlikely scenario.

For a moment Tuesday night, it looked like the council could be at another impasse, this time over District 6. But when it became clear Edmund Ford, Sr. could not get enough votes to win, council member Patrice Robinson changed her tune in the interest of unity.

“I would like to see us come together tonight and vote for one candidate," she said.

That candidate was Gerre Currie, who seemingly came out of nowhere to take District 6.

“I was very surprised by the outcome," new Council Chairman Kemp Conrad said.

Currie called herself a consensus pick, and Conrad agreed.

“The council wanted to move forward," Conrad said.

Currie grew up in Orange Mound, lives in Whitehaven now and works as vice president of community development at Financial Federal bank.

“I work in the community to help uncover needs with first mortgage purchases for low to moderate income buyers, home repair loans for sections of the city that need a leg up," Currie said.

Former Shelby County Assessor Cheyenne Johnson and Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Sherman Greer also joined Currie as newcomers Tuesday night.

WREG checked property tax records for the three, and they are all up to date. Conrad said he’s looking forward to having them on board.

“There’s a lot of positive momentum in the city," he said. "We have to be a team to get it done."

He now hopes they have the right players.

This is also the first time the Memphis City Council has four African-American women on the board. There are no white women on the council.