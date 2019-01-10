‘She said yes!’ Tim Tebow gets engaged to 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tim Tebow is officially engaged.

The former NFL player asked his girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters to marry him at sunset on Wednesday at his family’s farm outside of Jacksonville, Florida, according to PEOPLE.

“@demileighnp Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” Tebow, 31, posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the proposal.

Nel-Peters, 23, also shared the same photo in an emotional post, writing, “Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you! @timtebow 💍❤️.”

Tebow and the 2017 Miss Universe winner first confirmed their relationship in July.