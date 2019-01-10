Police reportedly called after R. Kelly spotted at Chicago night club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police were called to a club on Wednesday where singer R.Kelly was reportedly celebrating his birthday.

TMZ reports police responded to V75 Nightclub on a call about a warrant for the singer's arrest.

"Law enforcement confirmed to TMZ that they did indeed go to the club and made contact with Kelly -- however, once they determined there was NO actual arrest warrant ... Kelly was free to go about his business," TMZ reports.

People who saw R. Kelly at the club Wednesday night shared videos of him on social media partially singing one of his hit songs, "Bump N' Grind."

He then tells the cheering crowd that it's his birthday and "I don't give a f*** what's going on tonight. ..."

Also Wednesday, two women contacted the Cook County State's Attorney's office with previously unreported accusations against Kelly.

The calls came a day after state's attorney Kim Foxx made a plea to any alleged victim of the singer to come forward.

Both new accusers said the alleged sexual abuse took place in Chicago. The prosecutor’s office won’t give any specifics of the accusations.

Earlier this week, Foxx said her office had been inundated with calls about abuse allegations in Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary series. Some were tied to Kelly's Chicago area home. She said there's no active investigation of Kelly and launching one would require victims and witnesses.

She urged anyone who may be a victim to come forward and call the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Division at 773-674-6492.

Also Wednesday, a few dozen young women took part in a march that made its way to the front of Kelly’s West Town recording studio. The #MuteRKelly movement has been putting pressure on radio stations to stop playing Kelly’s music in light of the sexual abuse allegations against him.