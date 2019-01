× One killed in Interstate 55 wreck near Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. — One person is dead in a rollover crash that has Interstate 55 blocked south of Hernando.

The rollover wreck was reported around 4 p.m. near the rest area on I-55 near Mississippi 304/E. Commerce Street.

State officials say four people were in the vehicle. One fatality was confirmed.

Northbound traffic is backed up on the interstate and the sheriff advises taking an alternate route.