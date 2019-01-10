× Man arrested in connection to deadly shootout along Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Thursday in connection to a recent shootout along Winchester that left one man dead.

According to police, Derrico Houston was dropped off at the emergency room door at St. Francis Hospital on Park Avenue just before midnight Tuesday. He was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries.

For a while, officers said they didn’t know where the shooting took place, but eventually located a witness who placed Houston with another man, Mitchell Conrad, shortly before his death.

That’s when officers filled in some of the details of what happened.

According to Conrad, he, Houston and another man were inside a red Jeep trying to locate several other individuals. There had reportedly been an incident between the groups and police say they were going to retaliate. The men eventually found the other individuals sitting in a black Jeep in the 4200 block of Winchester.

That’s when the people inside the red Jeep – driven by Conrad – opened fire on the black Jeep, police said. Gunfire was exchanged resulting in Houston being shot.

He was rushed to St. Francis where he later died.

Conrad was charged with attempted first-degree murder and the employment of a firearm.