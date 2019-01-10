Live at 9: Commissioners talk juvenile justice center, the missing medal & the Harlem Globetrotters

County commissioners talk new juvenile center

Mayor Lee Harris wants $25 million dollars for the new juvenile center for kids in detention in Shelby County. The Shelby County Commission has taken the first step in funding that facility.

Commissioners Mark Billingsley and Van Turner discussed the project on Live at 9.

The story of the missing medal

In 1956, Margaret Matthews-Wilburn won the bronze medal in the Olympic games in Melborne, Australia. Decades later, she discovered that it was missing! But this story has a happy ending and she and her goddaughter Dr. Rochelle Stevens stopped by to share it with us.

The Harlem Globetrotters

They’re some of the most electrifying athletes and they always put on a fantastic show. Of course we’re talking about the Harlem Globetrotters. Hoops Green is only the 15th woman to ever play for the team and she stopped by Live at 9 to talk about all the fun.