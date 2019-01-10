× Group of men attempts to rob two people near UofM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of men allegedly attempted to rob two people near the University of Memphis only minutes apart late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

A woman reported to UofM police that she was robbed by a group of three men on Mynders near Brister around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. One of the men had a silver handgun and demanded her personal items, according to an email from UofM police to the campus.

Minutes later, a man reported to Memphis Police that men matching the previous description attempted to rob him on Brister near Mynders while he was walking from his car to the Nine at Memphis apartments. He also saw a fourth man involved.

No injuries were reported in either incident, and police are still trying to identify suspects.

The four men were described as African-American in their early 20s, under 6-feet and wore all dark clothing and dark hoodies.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Memphis Police Department or UofM police.