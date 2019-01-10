× City officials say fix for busy Midtown intersection delayed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers want to know why the city of Memphis hasn’t kept its promise to put a left-turn signal at a busy Midtown intersection, after the city said it would be fixed in 2018.

The intersection and Cleveland and Poplar is wedged between Kroger, Walgreens, a gas station and Crosstown Concourse right down the street.

“As long as I’ve been here in Memphis, it’s always been busy,” said Memphis driver Toni Childs. “This intersection is real dangerous for anybody.”

WREG first told you about many drivers’ concerns back in August when we uncovered stats from the Memphis Police Department. They showed dozens of crashes in the past couple of years, including 28 in the first part of 2018.

Drivers believe a left turn signal from Cleveland onto Poplar would help alleviate some of their issues, and the city promised to make that happen.

We still have an email from a city spokesperson sent Aug. 18 that stated, “We have prepared design plans for traffic signal modifications at this intersection.”

It went on to say it would be fixed by the end of 2018.

“It would definitely help. A left-hand turn signal. Our government should do something,” said driver Raymond Bridgeforth.

Drivers have waited for that “something” to happen while police responded to more crashes. They told us they responded to another 17 accidents from August through December.

“Seen cars turning almost hitting people,” Childs said. “It’s long overdue.”

City traffic engineering officials blamed weather and other projects in a response Thursday afternoon.

“The project was delayed because of weather conditions and other active projects,” city officials wrote. “Traffic Signal Construction crew have been very busy completing work at the Intersections of Adams at Danny Thomas and Washington at Danny Thomas. The project at the intersection of Poplar and Cleveland is next on our list. We will work to have the Traffic Signal modifications completed at this location as soon as we can.”

WREG will keep you updated on what happens at the intersection.

