AutoZone Park to host three job fairs ahead of Redbirds, Memphis 901 FC games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AutoZone Park is gearing up for the start of baseball and soccer season by hosting a job fair to help fill positions needed at those events.

A total of three job fairs will be held starting Thursday, January 10 on the Club Level at AutoZone Park. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The park will be looking to fill multiple positions including, but not limited to, Box Office ticket sellers, ushers, supervisors, promotional team members, field crew members, video replay operators and camera operators.

Anyone interested in applying should be 18 years of age and successfully pass both a drug and background test. All positions are part-time and hourly.

The other two job fairs will be held Saturday, January 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, January 21 from 9 a.m. to noon.