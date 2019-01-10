× Aerosmith singer contributes $500k for Youth Villages house in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, who wrote a hit song about an abused girl named Janie, is backing a program to support girls and young women who have faced abuse and neglect in the Memphis area.

Janie’s Fund, an organization created by Steven Tyler in partnership with Youth Villages, contributed about $500,000 to renovate a house at Youth Village’s Bartlett campus.

Janie’s House will open Feb. 4 and serve 14 girls at any given time, about 26-30 annually, Youth Village’s marketing and communications director Crissy Lintner said.

The house was renovated to provide a “hopeful and healing” environment with an interior design by Tyler, reflecting Aerosmith’s trademark “Dream On” lyrics, Lintner said.

The Janie’s House in Bartlett is the second one for the Youth Villages organization, Lintner said. Another opened in Georgia in December.

Youth Villages serves about 90 kids at its Bartlett campus, Lintner said.

Janie’s fund takes it’s name from the 1989 Aerosmith song “Janie’s Got A Gun.” The fund has raised about $4.5 million for Youth Villages since it was founded in 2015.