Video: Man accused of shoving Game X-Change clerk to ground before stealing iPhone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released surveillance video of a man they say stole a phone after fighting with a store clerk in the middle of a store.

According to police, the incident happened inside the Game X-Change on Winchester Road on December 28.

The man entered the store asking to see one of the iPhones behind the display case. The clerk agreed but told the man he wouldn’t be allowed to touch it. He proceeded to hold the phone for the man as he looked at it.

That’s when the suspect allegedly grabbed for the phone, creating a struggle in the middle of the store. The suspect pushed the employee to the ground and then fled the scene on foot.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.