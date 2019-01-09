Video: Man accused of beating hotel clerk wanted by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released surveillance video of a man they say beat a hotel clerk after demanding a refund.

It happened during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day at 6015 Macon Cove.

The clerk said the man checked into the hotel and then later got involved in a verbal altercation with the clerk.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the man approached the lobby desk demanding a refund. What the video that was released to the public doesn’t show, police say, is the man jumping over that desk and beating the clerk. He then grabbed money from behind the desk and took off out the door.

He was then seen running to a gold Chevrolet Impala with another individual.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.