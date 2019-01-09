× U-Hauls, overflowing trucks lined up before dawn for city’s Tire Redemption Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Before the crack of dawn, people were lined up to take advantage of a new program that could put some cash in their pockets.

There were trucks overflowing with stacked tires, and even a couple of U-Hauls lined up down Florida Street around 6:30 a.m., hours before the official start of the program Wednesday morning.

The drivers were wanting to take part in the city’s Tire Redemption Program. For every used tire they bring in, they’ll receive $1. The city said citizens of Tennessee can bring in up to 250 tires a day for redemption.

The event will be held Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Refurban at 1029 Florida Street.

The far right lane of McLemore will be closed through Thursday morning and traffic is being re-routed to accommodate that closure.