Trumann K9 officer receives protective vest from anonymous donor

TRUMANN, Ark. — A K9 officer in Arkansas will be better protected during dangerous situations thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous source.

On Wednesday, the Trumann Police Department posted a picture of K9 Officer Ras, telling how he will soon be sporting his new protective vest.

“We are excited that Ras will be wearing his new vest. Protecting our officers, is a primary concern for the Trumann Police Department. Ras does an exceptional job in law enforcement, and now he will be more protected in critical incident situations” responded Assistant Chief Jonathan Redman.

The identity of the donor was kept secret but the department said the donation was given to them through Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a charity out of Massachusetts whose goal is to make sure that all of our canine officers are protected.

To date, the organization has donated more than 3,200 protective vests, which cost an estimated $950 each. Any certified dog actively employed by a police department or related agency can qualify for a vest.

Ras’ new vest should be ready to go in the next eight to 10 weeks.