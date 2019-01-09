× Troubled Collierville nursing home’s new owner implementing ‘excellent care and service’

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The new owner of a troubled Collierville nursing home said they’re making changes to improve the facility.

WREG’s covered a range of complaints at the nursing home once known as Dove, then Poplar Oaks and now Collierville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

It’s a one-star rated nursing home and was hit with an $11,000 fine in 2017 after regulators found, among many things, the nursing home didn’t properly report abuse allegations.

In October, the parent company Orianna Health Systems was in bankruptcy and sold the nursing home to ClearView Health Management.

ClearView is a Kentucky-based company and says they’re opening an office in Memphis soon.

The chief operating officer said they’ve hired new Memphis employees and brought in a local, veteran interim administrator. He said they’re conducting a national search for the right permanent administrator to improve the center’s reputation.

As for how conditions will change going forward, ClearView says they’ve hired more staff, purchased new vents and breathing equipment, and have implemented an extensive training program to ensure excellent care and service.

WREG heard complaints about the center as recently as last week when a woman said her mom went to the hospital with major bruising, and workers had no clear explanations.

ClearView said they’ve recognized the past opportunities for improvement and are working diligently to improve operations and leadership.

The state department of health said they can’t confirm nor deny if there are any pending investigations. Anyone with a concern about a licensed health care facility they wish to share with us may contact our Division of Health Care Facilities at 1-877-287-0010.

Records also show Collierville Nursing and Rehab has the same main owners as Midtown Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. That’s another one-star nursing home that was hit with a $32.9K fine in 2016.