× Police searching for crime scene, suspect after man shot, killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for information after a shooting victim that showed up at the hospital died.

According to officers, the man was driven by private vehicle to St. Francis Hospital around midnight after being shot. He later died from his injuries.

At this point, it’s still unclear where the crime occurred.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.