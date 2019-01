× Police investigating overnight shooting in New Chicago area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in the New Chicago area.

Officers said they arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. They have not confirmed what exactly happened, but we are hearing that a person was shot and had their wallet stolen.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.