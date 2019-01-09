× Men arrested in connection to deadly Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men accused in connection to a shooting that left one woman dead have been arrested and identified by police.

Gregory Robinson and Demarco Johnson are facing a long list of charges after police say they started an argument over vehicle repairs at a home on Stacey Drive in Whitehaven. The argument quickly escalated resulting in gunshots being fired into the victims’ house.

A woman was struck by the gunfire. She was rushed to Methodist South Hospital for treatment where police said she later died.

However, Robinson and Johnson are only charged with attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm.