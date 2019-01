× Memphis International Raceway to host job fair ahead of new season

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Memphis International Raceway will be hosting a job fair ahead of its 2019 season.

The event will be held at 5500 Victory Lane in Millington on Wednesday, January 16 and Thursday, January 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those interested in applying should be 18 years of age and be able to pass a drug test.