Live at 9: Mayor Strickland, Al Lamar & Watercooler Wednesday

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

We’re almost two weeks into the new year for the City of Memphis and there’s already a lot going on. At the helm of it all is Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland who stopped by to talk about his plans for 2019.

Meet Al Lamar

Waste management became a huge issue for residents of Cordova and Hickory Hill after Inland Waste, the company hired by the city, left garbage out for weeks. The city decided to fire the company and asked council for money to hire a new contractor and create a new position.

That’s where Al Lamar stepped in.

Watercooler Wednesday

One man’s idea for his new baby’s name sends shock waves across the internet, and divorce via text message? We discussed that and more in this segment of Watercooler Wednesday.