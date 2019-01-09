× Grizzlies snap 6-game slide by beating Spurs

MEMPHIS – Marc Gasol had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a six-game slide with a 96-86 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Gasol had played poorly in recent games but converted 9 of 16 shots, including 3 of 5 from outside the arc, to help the Grizzlies lead by 16 during the fourth quarter. With four minutes left, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had all reserves in the game.

Marco Belinelli and Bryn Forbes scored 14 points apiece for the Spurs, who ended a five-game winning streak. LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills had 13 points each for San Antonio.

Mike Conley had 15 points and six assists for Memphis, and Jaren Jackson Jr. and JaMychal Green scored 12 points each as Memphis picked up its energy compared to during the skid.

San Antonio shot 36 percent and committed 15 turnovers. Aldridge was 4-of-12 shooting, Forbes went 5 of 14, and leading-scorer DeMar DeRozan made just 4 of 15 with nine points.