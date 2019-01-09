× Governor-elect Lee steps away as chairman of Lee Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor-elect announced he would step away as chairman of the Lee Company, and he will place his holdings into a blind trust.

“As I said I would do on the campaign trail, I have officially stepped away from my company and placed all of my company holdings into a blind trust to eliminate any potential conflicts of interest,” Lee said. “I look forward to this new chapter of public service and I leave knowing that Lee Company is in good hands with CEO Richard Perko and the Board of Directors.”

After 35 years with the company, Lee resigned on Dec. 21, 2018. With leaving as chairman Jan. 9, Lee will have no more dealings with the company as he moves towards governorship.