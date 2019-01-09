× Facebook sale turns deadly after assumed buyer spots gun in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another behind bars after what started off as a Facebook sale took a dramatic turn.

According to police, they responded to the 6200 block of Arborwoods Drive inside the Arbor Apartments complex on January 5 after receiving a shots fired call. When they arrived they found Matthew Taylor lying unresponsive in the front seat of a red Infinite G35. He had been shot multiple times and died on the scene.

A woman told officers she had been sitting inside the car with Taylor when he was shot and killed.

According to the witness, Taylor had posted on Facebook that he was selling a pair of shoes and was contacted by a man known as Tay. Taylor and the witness met Tay in the apartment complex, and as Taylor was showing the man the shoes the other man pulled out a gun.

He told Taylor to hand him the gun that was stashed in the car, but before he could even reach for it, Tay started shooting, the woman said. The man then reached in, grabbed the gun and took off through the complex.

Police later identified the suspect at Montavious Farmer.

Farmer was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and reckless endangerment.