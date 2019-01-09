× Driver wanted after critically injuring man in hit and run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for the driver accused of hitting a pedestrian and then fleeing the scene without stopping.

According to police, an older model yellow Chevrolet Camaro with two black racing stripes along the top was heading westbound on Jackson Avenue Tuesday evening when it struck a 21-year-old man who was crossing the street with a group of men. The impact of the crash sent the victim over the top of the vehicle, witnesses said.

The driver then immediately turned onto Eva Street and fled southbound without stopping.

The victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the group was not in a crosswalk when the accident occurred.

If you know anything that could help identify the driver, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.